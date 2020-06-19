Global  

Ian Holm, star of 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien', dead at 88

USATODAY.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
English actor Ian Holm, who is best known for his roles in "Lord of the Rings" and "Alien," has died at 88, his rep confirmed to USA TODAY.
 Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88.

