Ian Holm, star of 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien', dead at 88
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
English actor Ian Holm, who is best known for his roles in "Lord of the Rings" and "Alien," has died at 88, his rep confirmed to USA TODAY.
