Alexander Lucero RT @KTLA: BREAKING: President Donald Trump says he will renew his administration's effort to end legal protections for young immigrants aft… 53 seconds ago

amh At this point, taking a knee means respect for independence and freedom for all. For ALL. https://t.co/jKAEhGFdtO 56 seconds ago

[email protected] RT @urbanjackattack: Donald Trump says he will try again to deport young migrants, despite Supreme Court ruling https://t.co/1nSF2KiSZR via… 2 minutes ago

King CH RT @EpochTimes: President Donald Trump decried the #SupremeCourt’s decision to reject his bid to end #DACA, saying they have to “start this… 2 minutes ago

Name Donald Trump says he will not watch a Dr Faustus NFL on TV https://t.co/58MGm8p1yB 3 minutes ago

Jakee Donald Trump says he will try again to deport young migrants, despite Supreme Court ruling https://t.co/1nSF2KiSZR via @USATODAY 7 minutes ago

benjamin RT @KSBY: President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning that he plans to re-submit a plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals… 7 minutes ago