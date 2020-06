Related news from verified sources Comedian DL Hughley COVID-19 positive after fainting onstage NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Comedian D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville,...

SeattlePI.com 10 minutes ago





Tweets about this Rick RT @ABC: Comedian D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennes… 6 seconds ago GUY aka John Small Berries RT @djsoulsister: Yes, the pandemic is still real. No, don’t let your guard down. Yes, still stay socially distanced, mask-up, & be careful… 2 minutes ago ComedyNews.Org Comedian DL Hughley COVID-19 positive after fainting onstage – KOB https://t.co/v2YMywhFG2 3 minutes ago DJ Soul Sister Yes, the pandemic is still real. No, don’t let your guard down. Yes, still stay socially distanced, mask-up, & be c… https://t.co/Cy0aL9Xh4I 3 minutes ago