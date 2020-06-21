Global  

Black Lives Matter protest leader demands meeting with UK prime minister

Sunday, 21 June 2020
Black Lives Matter protest leader demands meeting with UK prime ministerHundreds of people joined Black Lives Matter protests across Britain on Saturday, marking the fourth weekend of anti-racism demonstrations in a row. Large rallies were underway in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and the capital, London, where activists gathered in Hyde Park. “We are all here today because we know that black lives matter,” Imarn Ayton, one of the protest organizers, told the crowd. “And we are all here today because we know that it is time to burn down institutional racism.” British campaigners have been staging protests since the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of police in the US city of Minneapolis last month. Although...
