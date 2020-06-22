Global  

Real Madrid move top of La Liga with win over Sociedad

Monday, 22 June 2020
Real Madrid move top of La Liga with win over SociedadReal Madrid took control of the Spanish title race by beating Real Sociedad 2-1 away on Sunday to move top of La Liga above Barcelona after a second-half high on controversy. Madrid captain Sergio Ramos broke the deadlock in the 50th minute by converting a penalty after Vinicius Jr went to ground in the area following contact from Sociedad’s Diego Llorente. Sociedad thought they had levelled with a strike from Adnan Januzaj from outside the box but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review showed Mikel Merino obstructing the view of Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois without touching the ball. Their sense of injustice deepened a minute later when Karim Benzema doubled Madrid’s lead in the 71st...
