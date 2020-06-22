Global  

Virus cases surge in US, worldwide, but slow in China, Korea

Seattle Times Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
BANGKOK (AP) — The world saw the largest daily increases yet in coronavirus cases over the weekend, while infections slowed in China and South Korea, suggesting progress in stemming their newest outbreaks. Despite clear progress in containing the virus in some regions, especially those that saw early outbreaks, globally the number of new virus cases […]
 [NFA] Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said he was seeing a disturbing surge in new coronavirus cases in several states, pointing to community spread as one reason infections were on the rise. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

