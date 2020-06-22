Virus cases surge in US, worldwide, but slow in China, Korea



New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China According to CNN, Chinese researchers say the G4 virus descends from 2009's H1N1 swine flu. CNN adds that a recent pig surveillance program that.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:42 Published 9 hours ago Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000



Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000 The numbers were reported by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday. There have been 10 million confirmed cases worldwide. According to NBC News, the actual.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News



India recorded its biggest surge in the number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours with 19,906 new patients, taking the total to 528,859 infections, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. This is.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:48 Published 3 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — The world saw the largest daily increases yet in coronavirus cases over the weekend, while infections slowed in China and South Korea,...

SeattlePI.com 1 week ago





