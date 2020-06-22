Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

WorldNews Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus casesGeneva, Jun 22: The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours. The UN health agency said Brazil led the ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Florida hits record setting high with over 4000 new Coronavirus cases

Florida hits record setting high with over 4000 new Coronavirus cases 02:26

 Florida hits single day record setting high with over 4000 cases. Physicians breakdown the increasing numbers and discuss how we can flatter the curve

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 cases in Latin America exceed 2 million [Video]

COVID-19 cases in Latin America exceed 2 million

Coronavirus infections in Latin America and the Caribbean climb as measures to contain pandemic have differing success.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
COVID: Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike with 2532 cases [Video]

COVID: Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike with 2532 cases

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India. Tamil Nadu reported highest single-day spike of 2532 coronavirus cases with 53 deaths. National capital recorded fresh 3000 cases, taking the total number of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
Brazil coronavirus death toll nears 50,000 [Video]

Brazil coronavirus death toll nears 50,000

Brazil, the world's No 2 hotspot, reports additional 1,022 fatalities as the number of infections passes one million.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Live: Delhi records 3k new cases, tally nearly 60k

 India registered its biggest single-day spike yet again on Sunday with 15,372 patients testing positive for Covid, taking the country’s caseload to 4,26,397....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reports largest single-day increase in cases

Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reports largest single-day increase in cases The World Health Organisation reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24...
New Zealand Herald

WHO has reported the largest single-day rise in confirmed coronavirus cases globally

 WHO has reported the largest single-day rise in confirmed coronavirus cases, with Brazil leading the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617.
SBS


Tweets about this