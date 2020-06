Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new virus cases for first time Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas has surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time, another troubling milestone as the largest pediatric hospital in the U.S. begins taking adult patients to free up bed space in Houston. The announcement comes days after Texas eclipsed […] 👓 View full article