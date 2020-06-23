Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian mourn Steve Bing’s unexpected death
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Elizabeth Hurley, the British actress-model who had a son with Steve Bing, expressed her grief early Tuesday after the film financier-philanthropist’s death Monday afternoon in Century City. Bing, 55, fell to his death from the 27th floor of a residential high-rise in Century City. Authorities told The Times that foul play was not suspected. “I’m saddened beyond belief that Steve is no longer with us,” Hurley wrote on social media. “Our time together was very happy & although there were some tough times, the memories of a sweet, kind man are what matter. We became close again in the last year & last spoke on our...
Steve Bing has died aged 55. Law enforcement sources have told TMZ the screenwriter and former partner of Elizabeth Hurley passed away after falling from an apartment building in Los Angeles' Century..
Elizabeth and Damian Hurley pay tribute to Steve Bing The mother and son have taken to social media to pay tribute to the screenwriter. The 'Kangaroo Jack' writer - who dated the actress in the early..
