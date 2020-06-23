Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian mourn Steve Bing’s unexpected death

Global  

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian mourn Steve Bing’s unexpected deathElizabeth Hurley, the British actress-model who had a son with Steve Bing, expressed her grief early Tuesday after the film financier-philanthropist’s death Monday afternoon in Century City. Bing, 55, fell to his death from the 27th floor of a residential high-rise in Century City. Authorities told The Times that foul play was not suspected. “I’m saddened beyond belief that Steve is no longer with us,” Hurley wrote on social media. “Our time together was very happy & although there were some tough times, the memories of a sweet, kind man are what matter. We became close again in the last year & last spoke on our...
