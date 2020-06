South Dakota tribe sues feds to keep COVID-19 checkpoints Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe alleges in a lawsuit that the federal government has been trying to coerce and threaten the tribe ever since South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked for help stopping its COVID-19 checkpoints on state and federal highways. The tribe filed the lawsuit Tuesday alleging that since Noem’s […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this