Trump’s national security adviser takes aim at China

Seattle Times Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser warned China on Wednesday that the United States is waking up to the threat that it believes the Chinese Communist Party poses “to our great way of life” and will act to check the spread of Beijing’s ideology. Robert O’Brien said his speech challenging China was […]
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump poses a 'danger for the republic' -Bolton

Trump poses a 'danger for the republic' -Bolton 02:13

 [NFA] In an interview with ABC News, former national security adviser John Bolton warned that U.S. President Donald Trump poses a ‘danger for the republic.' Yahaira Jacquez reports.

