Rebuking China, Senate moves to protect Hong Kong autonomy Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a bipartisan rebuke of China, the Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a bill to impose sanctions on business and individuals — including the police — that undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy or erode freedoms promised to Hong Kong residents. The bill targets police units that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters, […] 👓 View full article

