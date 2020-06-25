Pakistan: Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () The Pakistani PM has said that the US "martyred" bin Laden after its 2011 raid. Khan was critical of his predecessors' relationship with Washington and rued Islamabad's decision to partner the US in the war on terror.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on June 25, in the National Assembly, referred to Osama Bin Laden as a martyr. Imran Khan said, "America came inside Pakistan and killed and martyred Osama Bin Laden. After which all the countries cursed us. Pakistan has faced humiliation for many years in war on...