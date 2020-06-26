Pakistan: PM Imran Khan Under Fire For Calling Osama Bin Laden A ‘Martyr’ Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

(RFE/RL) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has drawn sharp criticism after he called slain Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden a martyr.



Khan made the comment during a televised session of parliament on June 25 as he described the country's fraught relations with the United States.



