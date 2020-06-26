Global  

Pakistan: PM Imran Khan Under Fire For Calling Osama Bin Laden A ‘Martyr’

Friday, 26 June 2020
Pakistan: PM Imran Khan Under Fire For Calling Osama Bin Laden A ‘Martyr’(RFE/RL) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has drawn sharp criticism after he called slain Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden a martyr.

Khan made the comment during a televised session of parliament on June 25 as he described the country's fraught relations with the United States.

When U.S. special forces raided a hideout...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Osama bin Laden a martyr: Pak PM Imran Khan while criticising USA

Osama bin Laden a martyr: Pak PM Imran Khan while criticising USA 02:34

 Pakistan Prime Minister caused outrage after referring to slain terrorist Osama bin Laden as a 'martyr'. While speaking in the National Assembly, Imran Khan referred to US forces' raid in Abbottabad, and said that the al-Qaeda leader was 'martyred'. Khan also criticised the United States of America...

