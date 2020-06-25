Vince Carter announces retirement after 22 NBA seasons
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter announced his retirement Thursday after a 22-season career that included 2000 Sydney Olympic gold and spectacular slam dunks during his "Vinsanity" heyday. ......
