Vince Carter announces retirement after 22 NBA seasons

WorldNews Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Vince Carter announces retirement after 22 NBA seasonsEight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter announced his retirement Thursday after a 22-season career that included 2000 Sydney Olympic gold and spectacular slam dunks during his "Vinsanity" heyday. ......
