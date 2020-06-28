Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against U.S. troops in Afghanistan
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump has denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan.
A New York Times bombshell report says Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill NATO troops in Afghanistan.
NATO troops in Afghanistan include American forces.
According to Business Insider, interrogations indicated that the militants were offered bounties from Russian...
