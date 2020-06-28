Global  

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against U.S. troops in Afghanistan

CBC.ca Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump has denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan.
