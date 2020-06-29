Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

WorldNews Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troopsWASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan, and he appeared to minimize the allegations against Moscow. American intelligence officials concluded months ago that Russian officials offered rewards for successful attacks on American service-members last year, at a time when the U.S. and Taliban were holding talks to end the long-running war, according to The New York Times. A senior administration official said the White House planned to brief select members of Congress on Monday on the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan

Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan 01:36

 US Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia. The New York Times reported on Friday that American...

Related videos from verified sources

NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops [Video]

NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops

A New York Times bombshell report says Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill NATO troops in Afghanistan. NATO troops in Afghanistan include American forces. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
'Trump Superfan' burns posters of Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, to boycott China-made products [Video]

'Trump Superfan' burns posters of Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, to boycott China-made products

A man burns posters of the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, in southern India to boycott China-made products after 20 soldiers were martyred in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galway..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:17Published
Trump plans to reduce U.S. troops in Germany [Video]

Trump plans to reduce U.S. troops in Germany

[NFA] The U.S. President says he wants to reduce troops in Germany to 25,000, accusing Berlin of not paying enough in military spending to NATO. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against U.S. troops in Afghanistan

 U.S. President Donald Trump has denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties...
CBC.ca

Trump denies briefing on reported Russian bounties against U.S. troops

 President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered...
Denver Post

Trump denies briefing on reported Russian bounties against US troops in Afghanistan

 US President denied that he had been briefed on reported US intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked...
The Age


Tweets about this

SergioMcGee4

Sergio McGee Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops (from @AP) https://t.co/moeNP6sUfR 20 seconds ago

mcwilkins63

MC Wilkins RT @NewsHour: President Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence… 9 minutes ago

NoToRiOuSJay_R

The NoToRiOuS JaY-R RT @KVUE: Trump denies being briefed on reported Russian bounties against US troops https://t.co/0uai1j4wpB 10 minutes ago

megasafeinvest

Matt Trump Denies Briefing on Reported Bounties Against US Troops - https://t.co/inrLOHiJIn https://t.co/2ihfOJbyV6 15 minutes ago

AGLotito

Nom RT @WNEP: The president is denying he'd been told of reported secret Russian intelligence bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing… 17 minutes ago

candi3811

Candi QT >> Trump denies briefing on reported Russian bounties against U.S. troops in Afghanistan https://t.co/DWWHAfxZin https://t.co/3PhP8DXYdT 24 minutes ago

LShilvanth

latha shilvanth Trump Denies Briefing on Reported Russian Bounties Against US Troops https://t.co/w6FjcSTqmd 28 minutes ago

TokyoHappenings

Tokyo Happenings Trump denies briefing on reported Russian bounties against U.S. troops in Afghanistan https://t.co/quFYVNekRG 34 minutes ago