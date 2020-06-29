Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to help

WorldNews Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to helpIran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, a local prosecutor reportedly said on Monday. While Trump faces no danger of arrest, the charges underscore the heightened tensions between Iran and the United States since Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Trump and more than 30 others whom Iran accuses of involvement in the January 3 strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad face “murder and terrorism charges,” the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump retweets man chanting 'white power'

Trump retweets man chanting 'white power' 00:30

 President Trump facing backlash for re-tweeting a video where one of his supporters shouts "white power" at a group of protesters. It was recorded during a pro-Trump 2020 parade. The president claims he did not hear the "white power chant."

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Steps Up Protocol To Keep Himself From Getting COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Steps Up Protocol To Keep Himself From Getting COVID-19

Despite his dismissal of the virus, President Donald Trump is worried he may be infected by COVID-19. According to CNN, he’s taking steps to protect himself to maintain his image that the virus is..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Monuments From Being Destroyed [Video]

Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Monuments From Being Destroyed

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he signed an executive order protecting monuments, memorials and statues. According to CNN, Trump called people taking down several statues “lawless acts.”..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare [Video]

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare If successful, the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act would leave 23 million Americans without healthcare. The Trump administration asserts..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant Against Trump Over Soleimani’s Killing, Asks Interpol for Assistance
RIA Nov.

Iran issues arrest warrant on U.S. President Trump

 The Iranian government on Monday asked Interpol to help in detaining President Trump. The post Iran issues arrest warrant on U.S. President Trump appeared...
Premium Times Nigeria


Tweets about this

AkaDimiX

Ratchet: The Gathering Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to help | Iran News | Al Jazeera https://t.co/jblhnQaJeh 2 seconds ago

WGME

CBS 13 News Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of oth… https://t.co/CCxu1SO1gi 2 seconds ago

Cindyfrance

Lufrance RT @cnni: BREAKING: Iran issues arrest warrants for Trump and 35 others in relation to Islamic Revolution Guard Corps commander Qasem Solei… 2 seconds ago

JC21968644

J C RT @AnonOpsSE: Iran issues arrest warrant for Donald Trump over Qassem Suleimani killing https://t.co/KVAQ2gGq7s 3 seconds ago

amuse

@amuse Just when you thought things couldn't get worse, the president was just indicted for murder. No word whether or not… https://t.co/WiG2fZnbN0 4 seconds ago

WAndyKnight1

W Andy Knight Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to help | Iran News | Al Jazeera https://t.co/4u0owJlknL 4 seconds ago

AZConnie4

AZConnie RT @RKJ65: Hi @realDonaldTrump. It appears that Jared may not have completely resolved everything in the Middle East. Iran issues arrest w… 4 seconds ago

jumperl

Judy Ladd RT @AJENews: BREAKING: Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to help, over killing of top general Qassem Soleimani https://t.… 4 seconds ago