Remdesivir, the First Coronavirus Drug, Gets a Price Tag

Seattle Times Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Remdesivir, the first drug shown to be effective against the coronavirus, will be distributed under an unusual agreement with the federal government that establishes nonnegotiable prices and prioritizes American patients, health officials announced Monday. The arrangement may serve as a template for distribution of new treatments and vaccines as the pandemic swells, said Ernst Berndt, […]
