Chesapeake pushed into bankruptcy as energy prices slump

WorldNews Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Chesapeake pushed into bankruptcy as energy prices slumpChesapeake Energy Corp., the archetype for America's extraordinary shale-gas fortunes, filed for bankruptcy, becoming one of the biggest victims of a spectacular collapse in energy demand from the virus-induced global lockdown. The Oklahoma City-based company filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas on Sunday, listing assets and liabilities in the range of $10 billion and $50 billion, and more than 100,000 creditors. The company also entered into an agreement to eliminate about $7 billion in debt and secure $925 million in debtor-in-possession financing. "We are fundamentally resetting Chesapeake's capital structure and...
Video credit: Cheddar Inc.
News video: Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy 00:15

 Chesapeake Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the price of oil plummeted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

