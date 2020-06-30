Salma Lakhani named as Alberta lieutenant-governor, first Muslim in Canadian history to hold role Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

OTTAWA — The Liberal government has named Salma Lakhani as next lieutenant-governor of Alberta, making her the first-ever Muslim to hold the ceremonial position in Canadian history.



Lakhani has lived in Edmonton for more than 40 years, after her family was expelled from her native Uganda in 1972. The Ismaili Muslim has long served as a community advocate focused on issues including education, health care, immigration and human rights, and has “dedicated her life to helping people in need and those who face obstacles to success in our society,” according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.



Lakhani will be the 19 ^th person to assume the position since Alberta was established in 1905. She will succeed Lois Mitchell, who was appointed by former Governor General David Johnston in 2015.



“Ms. Lakhani is devoted to supporting people in her community, from new immigrants and young people, to women and families,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a written statement. “As Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, I know she will serve the people of her province and our country well, and continue to be a source of inspiration for all Canadians.”



In recent decades, she has supported various non-profit and human rights organizations, including the Aga Khan Foundation Canada, Kids Kottage, the Lois Hole Hospital for Women, and Sorrentino’s Compassion House. She has also served as a board director for the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights for a decade.



Lakhani won the Alberta Centennial Medal in 2005 and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 for her work in the community. She also assumed a mentorship role under NorQuest College’s Youth in Transition program, which helps non English-speaking students enter post-secondary studies.



She received an honours degree in Clinical Biochemistry at the University of Manchester.

