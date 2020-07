Travel between Canada, U.S. for Blue Jays players, staff complicating Toronto approval Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Ontario government says the necessity of frequent travel between the U.S. and Canada is the complicating factor holding up approval for Major League Baseball to play in Toronto during the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

