Proposed settlement for Harvey Weinstein accusers slammed as ‘complete sellout’

Wednesday, 1 July 2020
Proposed settlement for Harvey Weinstein accusers slammed as ‘complete sellout’A proposed 19 million dollar (about £15.3 million) settlement for Harvey Weinstein’s accusers has been slammed as a “complete sellout”. The agreement, announced by New York attorney general Letitia James, would resolve two lawsuits against the disgraced Hollywood producer. The first one involves The Weinstein Company while the second is a separate class action lawsuit brought by women who say they were assaulted by the convicted rapist, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence. The settlement is awaiting approval from the bankruptcy and district courts. Harvey Weinstein was once one of Hollywood’s most powerful...
