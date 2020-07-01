Proposed settlement for Harvey Weinstein accusers slammed as ‘complete sellout’ Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A proposed 19 million dollar (about £15.3 million) settlement for A proposed 19 million dollar (about £15.3 million) settlement for Harvey Weinstein ’s accusers has been slammed as a “complete sellout”. The agreement, announced by New York attorney general Letitia James , would resolve two lawsuits against the disgraced Hollywood producer. The first one involves The Weinstein Company while the second is a separate class action lawsuit brought by women who say they were assaulted by the convicted rapist, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence. The settlement is awaiting approval from the bankruptcy and district courts. Harvey Weinstein was once one of Hollywood’s most powerful... 👓 View full article

