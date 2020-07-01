Global  

Mexico’s president to visit Trump in Washington next week

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 July 2020
Mexico’s president to visit Trump in Washington next weekMEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will visit President Donald Trump on July 8 and 9 in his first trip abroad as the country’s leader, the foreign relations secretary confirmed Tuesday. The trip has proved controversial among many Mexicans because it comes just months before U.S. elections, and because of Trump’s previous disparaging comments about Mexican immigrants. Many here remember former President Enrique Peña Nieto’s...
