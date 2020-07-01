|
Austin City Limits music festival canceled as virus surges
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin City Limits has joined the ranks of major music festivals to be canceled because of the coronavirus. Festival organizers said in a statement Wednesday that scrapping the three-day October event was “the only responsible solution.” The announcement comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Texas, with the state reporting […]
