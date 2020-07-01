Global  

Ed Henry: Fox News anchor fired over 'wilful sexual misconduct' claim

BBC News Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
A complaint against Ed Henry involving a co-worker was made last week, Fox News said.
Fox News Reportedly Fires Ed Henry

Fox News Reportedly Fires Ed Henry 00:39

 Fox News reportedly fired anchor Ed Henry.

Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News [Video]

Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News

Comedy Central is reviving 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Fox News says that it has fired Ed Henry over sexual misconduct claims and Jennifer Aniston has a clear message for everyone right now: just wear a mask.

Fox News fires 'America's Newsroom' co-anchor Ed Henry after sexual misconduct investigation

 "America's Newsroom" co-anchor, Ed Henry has been terminated from Fox News after the media outlet conducted an investigation.
Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over S*xual Misconduct Allegation

Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over S*xual Misconduct Allegation

Henry, one of the network’s top news anchors, was fired following a complaint made against him by a former employee.

Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation Henry, one of the network’s top news anchors, was fired following a complaint made against him by a former employee. Fox News chief executive..

Fox News Fires 'America's Newsroom' Anchor Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Claims | THR News [Video]

Fox News Fires 'America's Newsroom' Anchor Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Claims | THR News

The network says it terminated the former chief White House correspondent after receiving a complaint from a former employee's attorney.

