|
Ed Henry: Fox News anchor fired over 'wilful sexual misconduct' claim
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
A complaint against Ed Henry involving a co-worker was made last week, Fox News said.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ed Henry American television reporter and correspondent
Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:51Published
Fox News fires 'America's Newsroom' co-anchor Ed Henry after sexual misconduct investigation"America's Newsroom" co-anchor, Ed Henry has been terminated from Fox News after the media outlet conducted an investigation.
USATODAY.com
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirusMore Trump Jr., 42, and Guilfoyle, 51, will be driving home rather than getting on a flight, a source said. Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, serves as the..
WorldNews
Warren Seen As "Least Acceptable"
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over S*xual Misconduct Allegation
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
White House Dismisses Reports of Bounties, but Is Silent on RussiaRobert C. O’Brien, the national security adviser, told Fox News that President Trump knew nothing about the reports because the briefer “decided not to”..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this