Ed Henry: Fox News anchor fired over 'wilful sexual misconduct' claim

Warren Seen As "Least Acceptable"



Joe Biden has not selected a vice president for his 2020 campaign. He pledged to chose a woman for his ticket. Elizabeth Warren is campaigning hard to be Biden's running mate. But, a new poll of Democratic voters could be bad news for the senator. According to Fox News 19% found her to be a “not acceptable” choice, the highest negative rating of any of the 11 candidates listed. Her negative views rose among white voters.

