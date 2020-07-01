Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: Edmonton, Toronto will be NHL hub cities when season resumes

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Canada will have both NHL hub cities -- Toronto and Edmonton -- when the league resumes its 2019-20 season, according to a TSN report.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Chicago One Of Finalist For Two NHL Hub Cities

Chicago One Of Finalist For Two NHL Hub Cities 00:35

 Chicago is one of the four cities being considered as one of the two home locations for the NHL playoffs.

Related videos from verified sources

NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff [Video]

NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff

NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff The news was announced by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pro hockey suspended the 2019-20 season on March 12. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

NHL expected to announce Toronto, Edmonton as hub cities: reports

 The NHL has reportedly decided on its hub cities: Toronto for the Eastern Conference and Edmonton for the West. A formal announcement has not been made, but...
CBC.ca

Sources: NHL focusing on Canada for hub cities

 The NHL has shifted its focus to selecting two Canadian hub cities, which would have the league resuming its season in Toronto and Edmonton later this summer,...
ESPN

NHL will reportedly reject Chicago, choose Toronto and Edmonton as hub cities
Chicago S-T


Tweets about this