Hong Kong protester arrested on suspicion of stabbing police

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police arrested a man onboard a London-bound flight early Thursday morning on suspicion of stabbing a police officer during protests of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s new security law, officials said. About 370 people were arrested during and after Wednesday’s protests against the law being imposed by China to curb […]
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong protesters flee as riot police use pepper spray and make arrests

Hong Kong protesters flee as riot police use pepper spray and make arrests 03:15

 Pro-democracy protesters in Lee Garden, Hong Kong fled after riot police began to make arrests while using pepper spray.

