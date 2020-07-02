Hong Kong protester arrested on suspicion of stabbing police
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police arrested a man onboard a London-bound flight early Thursday morning on suspicion of stabbing a police officer during protests of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s new security law, officials said. About 370 people were arrested during and after Wednesday’s protests against the law being imposed by China to curb […]
India's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Rajiv Kumar Chander has commented on the ongoing developments in Hong Kong and stated that they are closely monitoring..
China's National Security Law for Hong Kong came into effect and the first arrest under the new law has also been made. Protests have broken out in Hong Kong, with many arguing that this brings an end..
