Reps: Singers Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly file for divorce Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning country singer Kacey Musgraves and her musician-husband, Ruston Kelly, have filed for divorce. Representatives for both singers confirmed the news Friday to The Associated Press. In a joint statement, Musgraves and Kelly said "we've made this painful decision together." "With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own […]

