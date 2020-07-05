|
Kanye West tweets he's running for president in 2020, Elon Musk offers 'full support'
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Kanye West tweeted on Independence Day that he's running for president in 2020. "We must now realize the promise of America," he wrote.
