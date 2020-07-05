|
Democracy activists' books unavailable in Hong Kong libraries after new law
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Shares Books by prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy figures have become unavailable in the Chinese-ruled city's public libraries, days after Beijing introduced sweeping national security legislation, according to online records and one activist. The law, which came into force on Tuesday night at the same time its contents were published, punishes...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
USA May Go the Opposite Way of China on Facial Recognition: Where Does India Stand?With Black Lives Matter protests hitting the streets in USA in light of George Floyd’s murder, questions regarding the use of facial recognition by police..
WorldNews
National security law to help effectively restore stability in Hong Kong: former justice secretaryThe Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will help effectively punish..
WorldNews
To send a message to China, President Trump should visit TaiwanWith the loss of Hong Kong to China, Trump should visit Taiwan to show that the U.S. is serious about advancing its interests and values in the region.
USATODAY.com
Hit hard in pandemic, service industries in Asia-Pacific countries explore new models for survival under "new normal"HONG KONG, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to service industries in Asia-Pacific countries, with sectors such as tourism,..
WorldNews
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
With Beijing’s Military Nearby, U.S. Sends 2 Aircraft Carriers to South China SeaThe deployment of an American aircraft carrier and its strike force is often used as a signal to deter adversaries. Deploying two at once is recognized as a..
NYTimes.com
Hong Kong needs substantial action from the West, not just words(CNN)On the 23rd anniversary of their handover to China on Wednesday, supporters of democracy and independence in Hong Kong could be forgiven for feeling they've..
WorldNews
Beijing market outbreak sparks fears of second COVID-19 wave
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:18Published
Beijing art exhibition reflects on life during the pandemic
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:25Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this