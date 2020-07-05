Global  

Democracy activists' books unavailable in Hong Kong libraries after new law

WorldNews Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Democracy activists' books unavailable in Hong Kong libraries after new lawShares Books by prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy figures have become unavailable in the Chinese-ruled city's public libraries, days after Beijing introduced sweeping national security legislation, according to online records and one activist. The law, which came into force on Tuesday night at the same time its contents were published, punishes...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong: What is happening in the Asian economic hub?

Hong Kong: What is happening in the Asian economic hub? 01:37

 Boris Johnson has accused China of breaching a key treaty with Britain by imposing a heavily criticised national security law on Hong Kong.But what is the background to the legislation, why is the UK concerned, and how has the world responded?

