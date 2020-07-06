China's New Security Law In Hong Kong Causes Libraries to Pull Pro-Democracy Books in Fears of Violations
Monday, 6 July 2020 () The new security law China passed in Hong Kong recently has caused libraries to pull pro-democracy books from their shelves and placed them under review. the legislation also has prominent activists quieting down in fears of being arrested and extradited to the mainland.
For many who were critical of the Chinese government, Hong Kong was a convenient place to be. But according to CNN, that bolthole is quickly closing, as China says that they can now be arrested there, even if only transferring through the airport. First under British colonial rule and then after its...
