China's New Security Law In Hong Kong Causes Libraries to Pull Pro-Democracy Books in Fears of Violations

HNGN Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
China's New Security Law In Hong Kong Causes Libraries to Pull Pro-Democracy Books in Fears of ViolationsThe new security law China passed in Hong Kong recently has caused libraries to pull pro-democracy books from their shelves and placed them under review. the legislation also has prominent activists quieting down in fears of being arrested and extradited to the mainland.
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone

For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone 00:34

 For many who were critical of the Chinese government, Hong Kong was a convenient place to be. But according to CNN, that bolthole is quickly closing, as China says that they can now be arrested there, even if only transferring through the airport. First under British colonial rule and then after its...

Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law [Video]

Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law

TAIPEI — Beijing has passed a new national security law on Tuesday. The controversial law grants the government sweeping powers that critics fear will be used to quash Hong Kong's freedoms and..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:21Published
Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing [Video]

Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing

China imposed new national security laws on Hong Kong after decades of protests, which has impacted the relationship with Canada.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:25Published
'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China [Video]

'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China

Indian Americans have called for 'Boycott China', a protest demonstration against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. This protest comes in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:55Published

Prominent Young Pro-Democracy Activist Nathan Law Flees Hong Kong Amid Threat of China's New Security Law

Prominent Young Pro-Democracy Activist Nathan Law Flees Hong Kong Amid Threat of China's New Security Law Nathan Law, a young and prominent pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong has revealed he has fled the city in fears of the new security law. The Beijing-backed...
HNGN Also reported by •IndependentWorldNewsSBS

Hong Kong businesses back new security law despite fears

Hong Kong businesses back new security law despite fears Hong Kong (AFP) July 2, 2020 China's new security law has sent fear coursing through many Hong Kong residents, but the city's commercial community has largely...
Energy Daily Also reported by •Independent

Pro-democracy books pulled out of libraries in Hong Kong

 Hong Kong libraries have taken at least nine titles written by localist or democracy advocates out of circulation for conducting a review of whether the books...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndependentWorldNewsSBS

