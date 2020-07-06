China's New Security Law In Hong Kong Causes Libraries to Pull Pro-Democracy Books in Fears of Violations Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The new security law China passed in Hong Kong recently has caused libraries to pull pro-democracy books from their shelves and placed them under review. the legislation also has prominent activists quieting down in fears of being arrested and extradited to the mainland.


