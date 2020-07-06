Global  

Coronavirus updates: 112 Washington fraternity students infected; Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies; Michigan reports zero deaths

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
More than 100 Washington fraternity students test positive; Actor Nick Cordero dies; Michigan reports zero deaths for first time since March
News video: Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies at 41

 Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a brutal battle with the coronavirus.

ShowBiz Minute: Morricone, Cordero, Royals

 Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91; Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications; Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit..
USATODAY.com

Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 after coronavirus struggle highlighted by wife Amanda Kloots

 Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who earned a Tony Award nomination in 2014, has died at age 41 after a high-profile battle with coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Immigrant workers at Michigan greenhouse: We were cheated, tricked into deportation

 Migrants from Mexico came to Michigan to work at a greenhouse, but were cheated of pay and tricked into being detained, according to a lawsuit.
USATODAY.com

Station Casinos, Red Rock Resorts president dies in July 4 watercraft accident

 The company said Haskins died on July 4 in Michigan in a watercraft accident. Station Casinos is best known for its Palms Resort near the Strip.
 
USATODAY.com

