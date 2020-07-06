|
Coronavirus updates: 112 Washington fraternity students infected; Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies; Michigan reports zero deaths
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
More than 100 Washington fraternity students test positive; Actor Nick Cordero dies; Michigan reports zero deaths for first time since March
Related videos from verified sources
