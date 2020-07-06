Coronavirus: China detains professor who criticized President Xi Jinping
Monday, 6 July 2020 () Xu Zhangrun has been detained after publishing an essay in which the professor made critical comments of the Chinese government’s handling of the pandemic. The professor also took a dim view of other government policies.
Oxford university's Professor Sunetra Gupta, an epidemiologist, has been tagged 'Professor Reopen' for her argument against lockdowns as a countermeasure against the Covid-19 pandemic. In this conversation with Hindustan Times' national political editor, Sunetra Choudhury, Professor Gupta explains...