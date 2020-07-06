Global  

Coronavirus: China detains professor who criticized President Xi Jinping

Deutsche Welle Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Xu Zhangrun has been detained after publishing an essay in which the professor made critical comments of the Chinese government’s handling of the pandemic. The professor also took a dim view of other government policies.
