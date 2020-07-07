Global  

Can Gov. DeSantis force Florida schools to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic? Some school leaders seem doubtful.

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Florida issued an order Monday, requiring all schools to reopen. But educators are concerned about the safety of in-person classes amid coronavirus.
'No need to be fearful': Florida governor Ron DeSantis discusses state's coronavirus cases

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told people to "focus on facts" as coronavirus cases climb.
 
USATODAY.com

Florida gov. calms fears as COVID cases increase

 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to calm fears about rising COVID cases saying 'there's no need to be fearful.' Florida recorded an all-time high of 11,400 cases..
USATODAY.com
Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike [Video]

Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered bars closed while placing new restrictions on other businesses.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55

Florida teen treated with hydroxychloroquine at home before dying of COVID-19, report says

 A Florida teen was given hydroxycholorquine at home before being hospitalized and eventually dying of COVID-19.
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: California Capitol closes after outbreak; Florida orders 'brick and mortar' schools to open; 130,000 US deaths

 California State Capitol shuts down after a COVID-19 outbreak; FEMA reportedly denied requests for testing help in Phoenix. Latest coronavirus news.
 
USATODAY.com

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson To Hold Florida Social Event Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson To Hold Florida Social Event Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he will hold his annual "Funday with LJ" event in Florida amid the state's spike in coronavirus cases. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:29
Fla. education commissioner requires all Florida school districts to reopen campuses in August [Video]

Fla. education commissioner requires all Florida school districts to reopen campuses in August

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has issued an executive order requiring all of Florida's public K-12 schools to reopen in August. Story: https://wfts.tv/38yeD6t

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:12
Lee Schools “Pandemic Response Task Force” to meet Tuesday [Video]

Lee Schools “Pandemic Response Task Force” to meet Tuesday

As coronavirus numbers continue to climb in Florida, The Lee County School District says it's still pushing forward with planning for a return to schools come Fall. Our Jessica Alpern is following the..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:18

USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

