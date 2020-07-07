|
Can Gov. DeSantis force Florida schools to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic? Some school leaders seem doubtful.
Florida issued an order Monday, requiring all schools to reopen. But educators are concerned about the safety of in-person classes amid coronavirus.
