Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A deeply divided Poland chooses a president in runoff vote

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two bitter rivals are heading into a razor’s-edge presidential runoff election Sunday in Poland that is seen as an important test of populism in Europe after a campaign that exacerbated a conservative-liberal divide in the country. The tough campaign has seen strains of homophobia and anti-Semitism, and both sides have sought […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Poland's presidential hopefuls make final push before runoff vote

 Incumbent President Andrzej Duda faces Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in the closely contested race for the top job.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this