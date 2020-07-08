A deeply divided Poland chooses a president in runoff vote Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two bitter rivals are heading into a razor’s-edge presidential runoff election Sunday in Poland that is seen as an important test of populism in Europe after a campaign that exacerbated a conservative-liberal divide in the country. The tough campaign has seen strains of homophobia and anti-Semitism, and both sides have sought […] 👓 View full article

