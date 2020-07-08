Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Japan flooding: Death toll rises as heavy rain wreaks havoc

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Days of heavy rains in southern Japan have triggered devastating landslides and flash floods, killing nearly 60 people. About 3.6 million people have been advised to leave their homes across the country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Death toll rises in Japan flooding

Death toll rises in Japan flooding 00:59

 The death toll from days of heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan rose to 50 on Tuesday morning with another dozen people still missing, officials said.The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 49 of the dead were from riverside towns in the Kumamoto prefecture, while one person was found dead...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Time running out': Japan keeps searching for flooding survivors [Video]

'Time running out': Japan keeps searching for flooding survivors

At least 50 deaths confirmed but officials expect the toll to rise as new heavy rain warnings are issued.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
More rescue efforts deploy in Japan [Video]

More rescue efforts deploy in Japan

Japan on Tuesday warned of more heavy rain on the southwestern island of Kyushu and bolstered rescue operations as the death toll in flood-hit areas rose past 50, with about a dozen people reported..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Japan residents evacuated as river bursts banks [Video]

Japan residents evacuated as river bursts banks

At least 14 people are feared dead after heavy rain in Kumamoto prefecture caused severe flooding,

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Japan flooding death toll rises to 49 as more heavy rain hits region

 Torrential rain brought another deluge to southern Japan on Monday as the death toll from days of flooding and mudslides climbed to at least 49 people as...
FOXNews.com

Japan flooding death toll rises to 53, a dozen missing as torrential rains spread through region

 Search and rescue crews in Japan fanned out across towns in the country's southern region on Tuesday as the death toll from devastating flooding ticked upwards...
FOXNews.com

40 dead in Japan floods, as more areas warned of heavy rain

 TOKYO (AP) — The death toll from three days of heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan rose to 40 on Monday, including 14 who drowned at a riverside nursing...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this