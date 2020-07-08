Japan flooding: Death toll rises as heavy rain wreaks havoc
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Days of heavy rains in southern Japan have triggered devastating landslides and flash floods, killing nearly 60 people. About 3.6 million people have been advised to leave their homes across the country.
The death toll from days of heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan rose to 50 on Tuesday morning with another dozen people still missing, officials said.The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 49 of the dead were from riverside towns in the Kumamoto prefecture, while one person was found dead...