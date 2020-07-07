Global  

Japan flooding death toll rises to 53, a dozen missing as torrential rains spread through region

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Search and rescue crews in Japan fanned out across towns in the country's southern region on Tuesday as the death toll from devastating flooding ticked upwards as more heavy rain is expected. 
 The death toll from days of heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan rose to 50 on Tuesday morning with another dozen people still missing, officials said. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 49 of the dead were from riverside towns in the Kumamoto prefecture, while one person was found...

