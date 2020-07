COVID-19: Delhi crosses 1 lakh mark, reports 1379 new cases



India became the third worst affected country in the world due to COVID-19 on July 06. The confirmed cases in India will soon cross 7 lakh mark. Maharashtra recorded 5,368 new COVID-19 cases and 204.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:55 Published 13 hours ago

Death toll from COVID-19 reaches 80 in Kern County



The death toll from COVID-19 in Kern County has risen by three in the past 24 hours. According to Public Health, Kern County has now hit the 80 mark for total deaths due to COVID-19. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 00:30 Published 3 days ago