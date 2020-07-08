Instagram Reels launches in India, just in time to take TikTok’s place null

Global  

Instagram Reels launches in India, just in time to take TikTok’s place nullSince the Indian government banned 59 apps including the popular TikTok, we have seen the rise of similar apps with the likes of Zee5, Chingari, and more. The latest in the line is the Instagram Reels.  Instagram has today confirmed that it has started testing the new video-sharing format in India. This will be an additional element to the already existing story and IGTV features on Instagram. India...
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: 'Instagram Reels' Gets a Test Run in India Following TikTok Ban

'Instagram Reels' Gets a Test Run in India Following TikTok Ban 00:17

 Instagram tests "Instagram Reels" in India after the country banned TikTok due to security concerns.

