Instagram Reels launches in India, just in time to take TikTok’s place null

Instagram Reels launches in India, just in time to take TikTok's place
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Since the Indian government banned 59 apps including the popular TikTok, we have seen the rise of similar apps with the likes of Zee5, Chingari, and more. The latest in the line is the Instagram Reels. Instagram has today confirmed that it has started testing the new video-sharing format in India. This will be an additional element to the already existing story and IGTV features on Instagram. India...
I know I'm not the only one who scrolls through Instagram admiring the makeup-free selfies some of our favorite celebrities post. I mean, how is one's skin so smooth and clear? Yes, filters help, plus celebrities have access to some of the best facial treatments on the market, but all I want to know is their skin-care routines, I mean doesn't everyone? Chrissy Teigen (whose skin always seems to be glowing) just dropped her entire regimen, and now it makes perfect sense why her skin looks so good.
(CNN) Justin Timberlake has become the latest public figure to call for the removal of Confederate monuments across the US. The musician and actor, who is from Tennessee, shared his thoughts regarding the monuments in an Instagram post on Monday. "There are roughly 1,848 confederate statues of in the US," he wrote in his caption of the post, which featured a video by the American Civil Liberties Union about Confederate monuments.
Posting a short video message on Instagram, American actor Mathew McConaughey urged people to wear a mask, while stepping outside, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "I think we gotta look each other in the eye ... look ourselves in the eye, we gotta look in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'How can I be better? How can I expect more of myself and others? How can I be more responsible?" he said in the video message. "How can I have more compassion? How can I have more courage? How can I be fairer? How do I make sure that I wear the damn mask?" the actor said as he urged his fans to wear face mask while stepping outside even as some in the US saw it against their freedom. He joins the list of celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Tom Hanks who are asking their fans to start wearing masks amid the pandemic.