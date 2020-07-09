Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong hit by ‘third wave’ after city sees surge in cases

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Hong Kong hit by ‘third wave’ after city sees surge in casesHong Kong is reportedly entering its third wave after seeing a surge in coronavirus cases (Picture: Getty Images) Health officials have warned a ‘third wave’ of coronavirus cases has hit Hong Kong. The city has seen a surge in Covid-19 infections after recording 24 cases yesterday, and 100 new cases within the last week. But Hong Kong had only detected 21 cases in total for the whole of June, MailOnline reports. Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable diseases branch of the Centre for Health Protection, said in a press briefing on Tuesday: ‘We are worried that there will be a massive community outbreak, with so many sources of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China converts HK hotel into security office

China converts HK hotel into security office 02:02

 China opened its new national security office in Hong Kong on Wednesday, turning a hotel near a city-center park that has been one of the most popular venues for pro-democracy protests into its new headquarters. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Australia ends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends visas [Video]

Australia ends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends visas

Australia ends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends visasView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:26Published

UK's Huawei VP insists staff 'free to express views' - but says he has no opinion on China's new Hong Kong security law

 'We have a management team in the UK like any other UK organisation and we are free to express our view,' vice president of telecommunications giant says
Independent

Australia offers five-year extension to Hong Kong visa holders and cancels extradition treaty

 Prime minister Scott Morrison says the new national security law is ‘a fundamental change of circumstances’ in the territory Australia will grant a range of..
WorldNews

Getty Images Getty Images American visual media company

What is the population of Australia and how many will be in lockdown in Melbourne?

 Melbourne will be in lockdown for six weeks (Picture: Getty Images) People who live in the Australian city of Melbourne have been told to stay home for six..
WorldNews
Elon Musk: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Tour SpaceX [Video]

Elon Musk: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Tour SpaceX

Kevin Mazur/VF14/Contributor/Getty Images Elon Musk on Saturday denied that the late convicted sex offender and multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein was given a tour of a SpaceX facility. A photo showed Musk with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's alleged co-conspirator who was arrested on Thursday, raising questions about his relationship to Musk. In a statement to Vanity Fair last year, Musk distanced himself from Epstein, who he said was "obviously a creep.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Philippines Investigating Wirecard, Missing $2 Billion [Video]

Philippines Investigating Wirecard, Missing $2 Billion

Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images The Philippines is investigating local businesses that partnered the collapsed German payments company Wirecard, the Financial Times reported. Wirecard went into administration and its former CEO Markus Braun was arrested after the firm claimed that more than $2 billion had disappeared from its balance sheet. Its auditor EY said the firm committed elaborate fraud.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Bill Gates: COVID-19 'Will Be Back' In October-November [Video]

Bill Gates: COVID-19 'Will Be Back' In October-November

Alex Wong/Getty Images Bill Gates warns that COVID-19 infection rates will hit another wave in the fall, around October and November, when temperatures cool. The situation is made worse by the politicization of the virus, which has caused some people to refuse to wear masks, abide by social distancing guidelines and even to pressure others not to wear masks. Gates also said he was disappointed that the US, under Trump, has not taken a leadership role in preventing and ending the pandemic.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Centre for Health Protection Centre for Health Protection Hong Kong public health agency


MailOnline MailOnline Website of the British newspapers the 'Daily Mail' and 'The Mail on Sunday'


Related videos from verified sources

Police use water cannon during protests over Hong Kong's new security laws – video report [Video]

Police use water cannon during protests over Hong Kong's new security laws – video report

Hong Kong police have arrested more than 300 protesters on the first day of life under the controversial national security laws imposed by Beijing, as China confirmed that some suspects could be..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:31Published
Hong Kong: Fight over committee chair deadlock [Video]

Hong Kong: Fight over committee chair deadlock

Hong Kong: Fight over committee chair deadlock

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:47Published
Two Weeks Ago, Trump Had A Rally In Tulsa. Now The City's Overwhelmed With COVID-19 [Video]

Two Weeks Ago, Trump Had A Rally In Tulsa. Now The City's Overwhelmed With COVID-19

Roughly two weeks ago, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at an indoor arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in which 6,200 people attended. Now, CNN reports Tulsa is experiencing a surge in novel..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Many of Twin Cities' largest minority-owned firms tapped PPP loans

 Many of the companies on the Business Journal’s recently published List of the Largest Ethnic Minority-owned Businesses in the Twin Cities list received a...
bizjournals

Can profitability and flexibility coexist, post-Covid?

 Amidst Covid-19, flexibility has helped employees to stay sane in a time of anxiety and question. Working from home is a new experience for many but an old habit...
bizjournals

Capital One's PPP rollout was roundly criticized. Now we know how many loans it approved.

 More than 4.8 million businesses have gotten PPP loans so far. But not many stemmed from Capital One.
bizjournals


Tweets about this

FelipeMurrelli

Philip Murrell population, one is alerted to the necessity to be very careful who or what you vote for, they may have no problem t… https://t.co/8P7GFUzEFy 1 hour ago

MediaWatchOz

Paul Wilson There is no advantage for Australia other than depending on Asians to keep our universities open! China population… https://t.co/YtMPwvr2dq 1 hour ago

AbhayRishi28

Col. Abhay Rishi ( Veteran) RT @mariawirth1: Why do they always try to make the #COVID19 situation in India look much worse than what it is? Something fishy about it.… 1 hour ago

KingKoopaFiend

Sal RT @vnessfraggle: @KnightYoshi @ajplus How many people pay taxes? Because that's what our government spends its tax revenue on. Same with… 2 hours ago

MediaWatchOz

Paul Wilson There is no advantage for Australia other than depending Asians to keep our universities open! China population 1 1… https://t.co/xQLtvBrFk3 3 hours ago

Skrued1

Skrued @JWSpry What was Australia's population again? 3 hours ago

OWitzig

Oliver RT @FrankfurtZack: Our brave governments protect us by #lockdowns. What did Australia so much better to protect its population? Against the… 3 hours ago