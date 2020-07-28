China reports virus spike as global cases pass 16 mn
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Beijing (AFP) July 27, 2020
China on Monday reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in three months, part of a worrying swell of second and third-wave infections that are hitting Asia and Europe. Australia has been rocked by its deadliest surge since the start of the pandemic, Hong Kong is experiencing record daily numbers and Spain's caseload has tripled in the last fortnight. Meanwhile, other regions are
The Director General of the World Health Organisation commented on the situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that July 30 would mark 6 months since the international health body declared Covid to be a global health emergency. He...