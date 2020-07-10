Global  

US Supreme Court rules half of Oklahoma is Native American land

BBC News Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The justices decide an eastern swathe of the state should be recognised as part of a reservation.
AP Top Stories July 9 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, July 9th: More than 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment; U.S. Supreme Court rules on Trump taxes; Seoul missing mayor..
USATODAY.com
Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt' [Video]

Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday described two U.S. Supreme Court rulings concerning his financial records as a "hoax" and a "political witch hunt - the likes of which nobody's ever seen before."

Supreme Court bottom line: Trump can be held accountable but not in time for the election

 The court affirmed that presidents are not above the law. That's a victory. But America needs much bigger reforms than these welcome but limited wins.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court has mixed ruling on Trump tax cases

 The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump's financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking, and other..
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court Rules Nearly Half of Oklahoma is Indian Reservation

 The 5-4 decision could reshape criminal justice in eastern Oklahoma by preventing state authorities from prosecuting Native Americans
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court gives Native Americans jurisdiction over eastern half of Oklahoma

 Legal authority over virtually half of Oklahoma – home to 1.8 million residents and including Tulsa, its second-largest city – was at issue.
USATODAY.com
Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official [Video]

Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official

A top health official in Tulsa, Oklahoma says U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally there likely helped cause a spike in cases of COVID-19 in the city. Ryan Brooks reports.

Tulsa coronavirus spike after Trump rally 'likely' linked: Official

 LOS ANGELES: Donald Trump's controversial rally and other mass events in Tulsa last month "more than likely" contributed to a local surge in coronavirus cases,..
WorldNews

As Redskins review name, Dan Snyder's once-touted Native American foundation has gone dark

 The Washington Redskins Original American Foundation, formed in 2014 by Daniel Snyder, has had a steep decline in donations in recent years.
USATODAY.com

Honouring a culture or appropriating it - Exeter Chiefs fans at odds over branding

 Supporters of Exeter Chiefs are at odds over the Premiership club's Native American branding.
BBC News

This Day in History: Lewis and Clark Depart [Video]

This Day in History: Lewis and Clark Depart

This Day in History: Lewis and Clark Depart May 14, 1804 Meriwether Lewis and William Clark were commissioned by U.S. President Thomas Jefferson to lead an expedition of about 45 men to explore..

