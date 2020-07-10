|
Chinese officials warn of 'unknown pneumonia' in Kazakhstan that is deadlier than coronavirus
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
(CNN)A new "unknown pneumonia" that is potentially deadlier than the novel coronavirus has reportedly killed more than 1,700 people this year in the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan, according to a warning issued by Chinese officials Thursday. "Kazakhstani Health Department and other agencies are conducting comparative research and have not defined the nature of the pneumonia virus," said the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan in a statement to its citizens there. New cases of the unidentified pneumonia have been increasing significantly since mid-June across the country, said the embassy, adding that in some places, authorities are reporting hundreds of new cases a day. The rise has so far...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kazakhstan Republic in Central Asia and Eastern Europe
Kazakh ex-president recovers from COVID-19ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has recovered from COVID-19 which he contracted in...
WorldNews
Patokh Chodiev Cleared By Belgian Parliamentary InquiryPatokh Chodiev, the Kazakh billionaire, has been cleared of allegations that he may have inappropriately obtained Belgian citizenship and influenced the..
WorldNews
Kazakhstan: Over 100 detained in first protests since lockdown eased
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 00:45Published
Central Asia Region of the Asian continent
COVID-19 cases soar in Central Asia
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:07Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this