Chinese officials warn of 'unknown pneumonia' in Kazakhstan that is deadlier than coronavirus

WorldNews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Chinese officials warn of 'unknown pneumonia' in Kazakhstan that is deadlier than coronavirus(CNN)A new "unknown pneumonia" that is potentially deadlier than the novel coronavirus has reportedly killed more than 1,700 people this year in the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan, according to a warning issued by Chinese officials Thursday. "Kazakhstani Health Department and other agencies are conducting comparative research and have not defined the nature of the pneumonia virus," said the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan in a statement to its citizens there. New cases of the unidentified pneumonia have been increasing significantly since mid-June across the country, said the embassy, adding that in some places, authorities are reporting hundreds of new cases a day. The rise has so far...
