Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkey's president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosque

WorldNews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Turkey's president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosqueTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday formally re-converted Istanbul’s sixth-century iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque, hours after a high court annulled a 1934 decision that had turned it into a museum. Erdogan signed a decree handing over Hagia Sophia to Turkey’s Religious Affairs Presidency and declaring it open to Muslim worship. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Turkey’s highest administrative court on Friday issued a ruling that paves the way for the government to convert Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia — a former cathedral-turned-mosque that now serves as a museum — back into a Muslim house of worship. The Council of State threw its weight...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 12th President of Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vows to curb social media in Turkey [Video]

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vows to curb social media in Turkey

Alleged insults were directed to his daughter and son-in-law when they announced the birth of their fourth child on Twitter.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:47Published

Hagia Sophia Hagia Sophia Former place of worship, museum in Istanbul, Turkey

Changes to Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia could trigger heritage review – UNESCO

 UNESCO must be notified of any change in the status of Istanbul’s sixth-century Hagia Sophia museum and the changes may have to be reviewed by its World..
WorldNews
Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again [Video]

Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again

Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:33Published

Turkish court hears case on turning Hagia Sophia into a mosque

 By Mert Ozkan ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Thursday heard a case aimed at converting Istanbul's sixth century Hagia Sophia back into a mosque and will..
WorldNews

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia with a small portion in Southeastern Europe

Iconic Istanbul museum 'could return to mosque'

 A Turkish court clears way for Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum, built in 6th Century, to revert to being a mosque.
BBC News

UK showers Saudis with apologies hastily after criticizing Riyadh regime’s rights record: Report

 The United Kingdom has reportedly offered Saudi Arabia profuse apologies, only days after London publicly leveled criticism against the ultra-conservative..
WorldNews

NASA Scientist Jailed in Turkey for 3 Years Recounts His Ordeal

 Finally home in Houston, Serkan Golge is still dismayed by the “garbage” evidence linking him to a failed coup and says the country is missing a chance to..
NYTimes.com

Istanbul Istanbul Most populous city in Turkey

Asked to light tandoor oven within an hour after Khashoggi's murder: Saudi consulate worker

 A Saudi consulate worker in Istanbul told a Turkish court on Friday he had been asked to light a tandoor oven less than an hour after Saudi journalist Jamal..
WorldNews

Muslims Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam

Neo-Nazis telling followers to ‘deliberately infect’ Jews and Muslims with coronavirus, report warns

 Neo-Nazis have encouraged followers to “deliberately infect” Jews and Muslims with coronavirus as extremists exploit the pandemic, a report has warned...
WorldNews

Neo-Nazis telling followers to 'deliberately infect' Jews and Muslims with coronavirus, report warns

 'The short and long-term impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic could create conditions conducive for extremism,' commission says
Independent
Bodies of 2 COVID patients swapped at AIIMS [Video]

Bodies of 2 COVID patients swapped at AIIMS

Dead bodies of two patients belonging to two different communities were swapped at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on July 06. Daughter of the deceased said, "We received a call from AIIMS, and the staff member told us that by mistake they have given someone else's body to us. My mother's body was still in the hospital. The body which we received belonged to a Muslim family." The body of the Muslim woman was cremated following Hindu customs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

North Carolina Council of State North Carolina Council of State collective decision-making body of the North Carolinian government

Hagia Sophia: Turkey to rule on turning site into mosque

 Turkey's Council of State rules on Thursday whether the iconic site can be turned back into a mosque.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Turkey's Hagia Sophia and the battle to reconvert it to a mosque [Video]

Turkey's Hagia Sophia and the battle to reconvert it to a mosque

Turkey's highest court is set to decide the status of the Hagia Sophia, but experts say a legal ruling is only symbolic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Turkey's president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosque

Turkey's president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosque Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday formally re-converted Istanbul’s sixth-century iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque, hours after a high court...
WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimesNews24Mid-DayAl JazeeraHinduCatholic CultureJerusalem PostTIME

Hagia Sophia belongs 'to all of humanity', Eastern Orthodox patriarch says amid mosque plans

 CNA Staff, Jul 9, 2020 / 04:01 pm (CNA).- While Turkey’s president has made moves to close the museum at the former Christian basilica Hagia Sophia and revert...
CNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesBelfast TelegraphCatholic Culture

Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia at centre of court tussle over Turkey’s future

 A Turkish court is set to review a request to reconvert the Hagia Sophia into a mosque.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this