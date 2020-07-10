Turkey's president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosque

Bodies of 2 COVID patients swapped at AIIMS



Dead bodies of two patients belonging to two different communities were swapped at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on July 06. Daughter of the deceased said, "We received a call from AIIMS, and the staff member told us that by mistake they have given someone else's body to us. My mother's body was still in the hospital. The body which we received belonged to a Muslim family." The body of the Muslim woman was cremated following Hindu customs.

