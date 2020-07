Gilead Sciences, Matson rise; WD-40, Eli Lilly fall Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday: WD-40 Co., down $6.44 to $194.06. The lubricant maker reported disappointing second-quarter financial results. Matson Inc., up $9.13 to $36.49. Most Read Stories Coronavirus daily news updates, July 9: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this