You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Judge Orders Dakota Access Pipeline Shut Down Pending Review



A federal judge on Monday sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:35 Published 4 days ago R. Kelly Appeals Judge's Repeated Rulings Denying Him Release On Bond



After striking out in three attempts to convince a federal judge in New York to release him from jail due to the COVID-19 pandemic, indicted singer R. Kelly is now taking a swing in a federal appeals.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:26 Published 1 week ago Judge Denies Martin Shkreli Release From Prison During Coronavirus Pandemic



Pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli asked to be released from prison to work on a COVID-19 cure. According to Business Insider, court documents show Shkreli’s plea was denied by a federal judge... Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on May 19, 2020

Tweets about this