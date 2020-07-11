Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serbia police detain 71 after 4th night of virus protests

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police have detained 71 people after clashes during the fourth night of anti-government protests that were initially sparked by the announcement of a new coronavirus lockdown, a senior police official said Saturday. Fourteen policemen were injured in the rioting when hundreds of right-wing demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Serbia: Protests against lockdown continue for second night

Serbia: Protests against lockdown continue for second night 02:18

 More protests in Serbia's capital over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds try to storm Serbian parliament as protests heat up [Video]

Hundreds try to storm Serbian parliament as protests heat up

Police fire tear gas as thousands of anti-government protesters rally for a fourth night in Belgrade.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body-cam footage shows officer-involved shooting in Detroit [Video]

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body-cam footage shows officer-involved shooting in Detroit

Detroit Police Chief James Craig released body-cam footage of an officer-involved shooting on Friday night that prompted protests in the city. The footage, police said, shows the suspect who was killed..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:32Published
Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen Talks About The Aftermath Of Protests [Video]

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen Talks About The Aftermath Of Protests

He says the focus needs to be on listening and discussing how to move forward.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:47Published

Tweets about this