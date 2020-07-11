|
Serbia police detain 71 after 4th night of virus protests
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police have detained 71 people after clashes during the fourth night of anti-government protests that were initially sparked by the announcement of a new coronavirus lockdown, a senior police official said Saturday. Fourteen policemen were injured in the rioting when hundreds of right-wing demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this