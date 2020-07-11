|
Mali government 'open to talks' as violent protests continue
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boubou Cissé has promised to form an inclusive government as protests continue.
Mali president launches probe after protest turns violent
Mali’s president urges dialogue after thousands protestBAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita went on national television early Saturday, urging dialogue with his opponents just hours after..
Mali protesters occupy national broadcasterPolice have fired shots to disperse protesters calling for President Keita to stand down.
40 killed in massacre of villagers in MaliBamako, Mali—Unidentified armed men massacred 31 civilians in simultaneous attacks on several Mali villages this week, then killed nine soldiers responding to..
