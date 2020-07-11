Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mali government 'open to talks' as violent protests continue

BBC News Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boubou Cissé has promised to form an inclusive government as protests continue.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mali Mali Landlocked country in West Africa

Mali president launches probe after protest turns violent [Video]

Mali president launches probe after protest turns violent

At least one killed, 20 others wounded as police fire gunshots and tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published

Mali’s president urges dialogue after thousands protest

 BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita went on national television early Saturday, urging dialogue with his opponents just hours after..
WorldNews

Mali protesters occupy national broadcaster

 Police have fired shots to disperse protesters calling for President Keita to stand down.
BBC News

40 killed in massacre of villagers in Mali

 Bamako, Mali—Unidentified armed men massacred 31 civilians in simultaneous attacks on several Mali villages this week, then killed nine soldiers responding to..
WorldNews

Boubou Cissé Boubou Cissé Malian prime minister

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters rally against Serbian President [Video]

Protesters rally against Serbian President

Protests marred by violence, continued on Friday in Belgrade, where thousands rallied against Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and government policies, including its handling of the coronavirus..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
Sudan: Growing protests against insecurity in central Darfur [Video]

Sudan: Growing protests against insecurity in central Darfur

Villagers in Darfur are demanding Sudan's government does more to protect them from militia attacks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:50Published
Police fire tear gas at demonstrators in Sudan [Video]

Police fire tear gas at demonstrators in Sudan

Protesters in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum were subject to rounds of tear gas as police retaliated against the crowd today (June 30). Footage captured by Sinan Osman shows a large crowd at the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Mali’s president urges dialogue after thousands protest

Mali’s president urges dialogue after thousands protest BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita went on national television early Saturday, urging dialogue with his opponents just hours after...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesJapan TodayPremium Times NigeriaAl JazeeraCatholic Culture

Graphex Mining takes new strategic direction by acquiring two advanced gold projects in Mali

 Graphex Mining Ltd (ASX:GPX) is taking a new strategic direction via the acquisition of two gold exploration projects in Mali - Tabakorole and Lakanfla. With the...
Proactive Investors

Mali Lithium in trading halt ahead of announcement around Goulamina mineral resources increase

 Mali Lithium Ltd (ASX:MLL) has been granted a trading halt with an announcement pending in regard to a potential increase in Goulamina Lithium Project...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Dr_R_D

Dr Ruth Delaforce RT @ce_caldera: At least 30 Dogon villagers were killed in the latest massacre in central #Mali. Inter-communal violence & ethnic grievance… 5 days ago

ce_caldera

Christine Caldera At least 30 Dogon villagers were killed in the latest massacre in central #Mali. Inter-communal violence & ethnic g… https://t.co/1XXqN4ty2M 5 days ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network 40 killed in #massacre of villagers in #Mali #Terrorism #Dogon #Fulani https://t.co/5Ij4tmxxJe https://t.co/UMcYtyQ7oU 1 week ago