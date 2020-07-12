|
Atlanta rapper Rudolph Johnson, known as Lil Marlo, dies at age 30
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Rapper Lil Marlo is being mourned by his record label and fans following his death. "So much potential that the world didn't get a chance to see."
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
Marlo, a Rising Atlanta Rapper With Big Connections, Is Shot and Killed at 30A local favorite who came up alongside Lil Baby and Migos, Marlo was found dead after a highway shooting on Saturday night.
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus updates: Houston cancels Texas GOP convention; Atlanta mandates masks; California, Texas report highest daily death tollsTexas, California report highest daily death toll; Atlanta requires face masks in public; Houston cancels Texas GOP convention. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declares emergency, calls up National Guard troops after 8-year-old killedGeorgia's governor on Monday declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation National Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this